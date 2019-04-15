ServiceNow (NOW) Price Target Raised to $270.00 at Barclays

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) had its price target upped by Barclays from $235.00 to $270.00 in a report published on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

NOW has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group restated a buy rating and set a $230.00 price target (up from $214.00) on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on ServiceNow to $242.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating and issued a $240.00 price objective (up from $210.00) on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. KeyCorp reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $250.00 price objective (up from $210.00) on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $243.00 price objective (up from $224.00) on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $233.04.

NYSE:NOW opened at $244.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.16. ServiceNow has a 52 week low of $147.63 and a 52 week high of $251.65. The firm has a market cap of $44.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,221.50, a PEG ratio of 25.18 and a beta of 1.44.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The information technology services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.14. ServiceNow had a positive return on equity of 3.95% and a negative net margin of 1.02%. The company had revenue of $715.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $717.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that ServiceNow will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider David Schneider sold 3,414 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.00, for a total value of $829,602.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 50,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,376,476. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 32,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.76, for a total value of $6,167,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 282,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,584,998.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 258,898 shares of company stock worth $57,822,234 in the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in ServiceNow in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Claybrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in ServiceNow in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. West Oak Capital LLC increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 120.0% in the first quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 165 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 50.5% in the fourth quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 167 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in ServiceNow in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. 97.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers service management solutions for customer service, human resources, security operations, and other enterprise departments. It operates ServiceNow platform that provides workflow automation, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, performance analytics, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

