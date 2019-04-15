Serve Price Hits $0.0417 (SERV)

Serve (CURRENCY:SERV) traded 7.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 15th. One Serve token can now be bought for approximately $0.0417 or 0.00000828 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including UPbit and Bittrex. Over the last week, Serve has traded 19.4% lower against the US dollar. Serve has a market cap of $757,231.00 and approximately $13,294.00 worth of Serve was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00006344 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.02 or 0.00377921 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00019890 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002257 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000521 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.07 or 0.01193518 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.68 or 0.00212171 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0762 or 0.00001513 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00005839 BTC.

Serve’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,179,691 tokens. Serve’s official message board is medium.com/@servetoken . Serve’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Serve’s official website is serve.io

Serve can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and UPbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Serve directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Serve should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Serve using one of the exchanges listed above.

