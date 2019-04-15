Sensient Technologies Co. (SXT) Forecasted to Post FY2020 Earnings of $3.55 Per Share

Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) – Analysts at KeyCorp issued their FY2020 earnings estimates for Sensient Technologies in a report issued on Thursday, April 11th. KeyCorp analyst M. Sison forecasts that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings per share of $3.55 for the year. KeyCorp has a “Buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Sensient Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Sensient Technologies in a research note on Friday, January 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Sensient Technologies in a research note on Friday, January 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sensient Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 22nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Sensient Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.75.

Shares of Sensient Technologies stock opened at $68.77 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 19.37 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 3.83. Sensient Technologies has a 12 month low of $51.93 and a 12 month high of $78.40.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 15th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.79. The firm had revenue of $324.56 million for the quarter. Sensient Technologies had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 11.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 EPS.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in Sensient Technologies by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 54,813 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,061,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Sensient Technologies by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 30,342 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Sensient Technologies by 0.7% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 53,186 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,069,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Sensient Technologies by 66.6% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,118 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in Sensient Technologies by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,159 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. 99.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sensient Technologies Company Profile

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and fragrances in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Flavors & Fragrances Group, Color Group, and Asia Pacific Group.

