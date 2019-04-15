Semtech Co. (SMTC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $57.89.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Semtech from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Semtech from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Semtech from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Semtech from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Loop Capital raised shares of Semtech to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th.
Shares of SMTC opened at $53.09 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.92, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.66. Semtech has a 1 year low of $38.95 and a 1 year high of $60.55.
In other Semtech news, VP Mark C. Costello sold 18,609 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.10, for a total transaction of $1,006,746.90. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,360,182.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Asaf Silberstein sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.19, for a total transaction of $53,190.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,879,334.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 123,614 shares of company stock worth $6,664,320. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in Semtech during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Semtech during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cutler Group LP purchased a new position in Semtech during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new position in Semtech during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Semtech by 44.7% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,010 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. 98.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Semtech Company Profile
Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various enterprise computing, industrial, communications, and high-end consumer applications; and a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications.
