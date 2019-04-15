Semtech Co. (SMTC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $57.89.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Semtech from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Semtech from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Semtech from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Semtech from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Loop Capital raised shares of Semtech to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th.

Shares of SMTC opened at $53.09 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.92, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.66. Semtech has a 1 year low of $38.95 and a 1 year high of $60.55.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $160.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.48 million. Semtech had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Semtech will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

In other Semtech news, VP Mark C. Costello sold 18,609 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.10, for a total transaction of $1,006,746.90. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,360,182.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Asaf Silberstein sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.19, for a total transaction of $53,190.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,879,334.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 123,614 shares of company stock worth $6,664,320. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in Semtech during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Semtech during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cutler Group LP purchased a new position in Semtech during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new position in Semtech during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Semtech by 44.7% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,010 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. 98.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Semtech Company Profile

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various enterprise computing, industrial, communications, and high-end consumer applications; and a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications.

