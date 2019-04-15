Seabridge Gold Inc (SEA) Senior Officer Sells C$30,600.00 in Stock

Seabridge Gold Inc (TSE:SEA) (NYSE:SA) Senior Officer Robert Brent Murphy sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.30, for a total transaction of C$30,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 57,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$874,089.

TSE:SEA traded down C$0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$15.28. 52,068 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 68,850. Seabridge Gold Inc has a 12 month low of C$12.89 and a 12 month high of C$20.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $943.91 million and a P/E ratio of -44.94.

Seabridge Gold Inc, a development stage company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties located in North America. The company also explores for copper and silver ores. It holds a 100% interest in various North American gold resource projects. The company's principal assets are the Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchell and Iskut properties located near Stewart, British Columbia, Canada, as well as the Courageous Lake gold project located in Canada's Northwest Territories.

