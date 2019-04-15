Scout Investments Inc. Sells 86,381 Shares of Dycom Industries, Inc. (DY)

Scout Investments Inc. reduced its stake in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) by 27.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 232,704 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 86,381 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.74% of Dycom Industries worth $10,690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DY. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries during the third quarter valued at about $677,000. Riverhead Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 45.5% during the third quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 3,518 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries during the third quarter valued at about $7,514,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 12.5% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 10,874 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $920,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 145.1% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 95,098 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,045,000 after acquiring an additional 56,298 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DY stock opened at $49.01 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $41.78 and a one year high of $117.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 17.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.44.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The construction company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.07). Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 2.01%. The company had revenue of $748.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $719.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

DY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dycom Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Dycom Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. B. Riley raised shares of Dycom Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $84.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $75.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.80.

Dycom Industries Profile

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States. The company offers various specialty contracting services, including program management, engineering, construction, maintenance, and installation services, such as placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers.

