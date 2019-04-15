Scout Investments Inc. Buys Shares of 97,496 Lululemon Athletica inc. (LULU)

Scout Investments Inc. bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 97,496 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $15,977,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 70.8% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 205 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 11,283.2% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 4,059,463 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 4,023,801 shares in the last quarter. PRW Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 32,600.0% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 327 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. 79.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Dennis J. Wilson sold 444,389 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.39, for a total value of $62,387,771.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $540,782.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 6,170 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.92, for a total transaction of $1,054,576.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,930,370.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,587,272 shares of company stock valued at $378,855,992. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $179.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 29th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price objective (up from $163.00) on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $172.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Lululemon Athletica currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.91.

NASDAQ:LULU opened at $169.88 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $22.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.52. Lululemon Athletica inc. has a one year low of $91.19 and a one year high of $172.90.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The apparel retailer reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 35.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 27th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the apparel retailer to reacquire up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

WARNING: This piece was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/15/scout-investments-inc-buys-shares-of-97496-lululemon-athletica-inc-lulu.html.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the design, distribution, and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer, and Other. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize athletic wear for female youth.

Further Reading: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LULU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU).

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.