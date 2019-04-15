Sciencast Management LP Takes $2.44 Million Position in Bank of New York Mellon Corp (BK)

Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 47,660 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $2,440,000. Bank of New York Mellon makes up 0.9% of Sciencast Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BK. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA grew its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA now owns 32,245 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,626,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,884,000. Sabal Trust CO grew its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 2,698.1% in the 1st quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 326,258 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,453,000 after purchasing an additional 314,598 shares during the last quarter. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 18,887 shares of the bank’s stock worth $952,000 after purchasing an additional 2,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,769,000. 87.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Monday, hitting $52.56. The stock had a trading volume of 263,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,666,718. The company has a market cap of $50.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Bank of New York Mellon Corp has a 1 year low of $43.67 and a 1 year high of $58.22.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 16th. The bank reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 22.19% and a return on equity of 11.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Bank of New York Mellon Corp will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Vining Sparks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 21st. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Bank of New York Mellon currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.14.

In other news, Director Edward P. Garden sold 1,336 shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $69,472.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward P. Garden sold 1,400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.64, for a total transaction of $75,096,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,713,437 shares of company stock worth $198,594,100. 1.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts.

