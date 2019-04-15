Sciencast Management LP Raises Stake in O’Reilly Automotive Inc (ORLY)

Sciencast Management LP raised its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 278.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,105 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,755 shares during the quarter. Sciencast Management LP’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $2,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ORLY. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $259,779,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 80.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,163,828 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $400,741,000 after acquiring an additional 520,302 shares in the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,860,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 772,196 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $265,890,000 after acquiring an additional 152,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,121,559 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $385,559,000 after acquiring an additional 100,713 shares in the last quarter. 86.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 50,000 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.37, for a total value of $18,718,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 65,922 shares in the company, valued at $24,679,219.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeff M. Shaw sold 2,758 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.00, for a total value of $1,089,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 26,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,661,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 119,273 shares of company stock worth $44,907,567 in the last 90 days. 2.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ORLY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $318.00 price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, December 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $375.00 price objective for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $369.35.

ORLY stock traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $407.11. 18,375 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 544,457. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.66, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.27, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.85. O’Reilly Automotive Inc has a 12 month low of $217.64 and a 12 month high of $409.33.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 6th. The specialty retailer reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.76 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 318.99% and a net margin of 13.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.90 EPS. Research analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive Inc will post 17.78 EPS for the current year.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, and temperature control and water pumps; maintenance items comprising antifreeze and lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

