Sciencast Management LP Purchases 10,304 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (URI)

Sciencast Management LP grew its position in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 502.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,354 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 10,304 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $1,500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of United Rentals by 8,780.6% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 6,322,512 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 6,251,317 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of United Rentals by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,930,671 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $608,071,000 after purchasing an additional 148,206 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of United Rentals by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,375,290 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $243,539,000 after purchasing an additional 641,130 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of United Rentals by 6.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,872,326 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $306,312,000 after purchasing an additional 112,939 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in United Rentals by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,557,250 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $159,665,000 after acquiring an additional 44,492 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of URI stock traded down $1.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $125.56. 117,120 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,577,865. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $94.28 and a 1-year high of $181.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.73, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd. The construction company reported $4.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.77 by $0.08. United Rentals had a return on equity of 41.91% and a net margin of 13.62%. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 19.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on URI. Zacks Investment Research cut United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. OTR Global cut United Rentals to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Standpoint Research cut United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $155.36.

In related news, CFO Jessica Graziano sold 547 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.36, for a total value of $67,477.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,387,429.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 7,343 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.66, for a total value of $922,721.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,720 shares in the company, valued at $2,352,355.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,347 shares of company stock worth $8,276,837 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

