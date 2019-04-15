Sciencast Management LP Invests $1.77 Million in Autodesk, Inc. (ADSK) Stock

Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 10,592 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,771,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 22,839,276 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,565,439,000 after buying an additional 128,028 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,305,793 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,225,700,000 after buying an additional 132,973 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,869,972 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $368,471,000 after buying an additional 214,397 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,773,645 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $356,718,000 after buying an additional 182,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,713,336 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $348,962,000 after buying an additional 59,175 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ADSK. Mizuho began coverage on Autodesk in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus set a $185.00 price target on Autodesk and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. BidaskClub raised Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. KeyCorp started coverage on Autodesk in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $196.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Autodesk from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Autodesk currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $172.51.

NASDAQ ADSK traded up $0.74 during trading on Monday, reaching $172.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,955,816. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,568.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.92. Autodesk, Inc. has a one year low of $117.72 and a one year high of $173.44.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The software company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $737.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $707.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Autodesk news, Director Crawford W. Beveridge sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.90, for a total value of $152,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Fronzo Pascal W. Di sold 8,839 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $1,458,435.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,227 shares of company stock worth $10,573,716 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk, Inc operates as a design software and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

