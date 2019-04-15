Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) Position Increased by CRA Financial Services LLC

CRA Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 10.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,699 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 517 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC now owns 3,369,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,482,000 after buying an additional 416,265 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 45.3% in the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 3,153,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,352,000 after purchasing an additional 982,557 shares during the period. Destination Wealth Management boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1,714.0% in the 4th quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 2,543,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,700,000 after purchasing an additional 2,403,740 shares during the period. Change Path LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Change Path LLC now owns 1,020,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,620,000 after purchasing an additional 120,160 shares during the period. Finally, Live Your Vision LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 39.4% in the 4th quarter. Live Your Vision LLC now owns 1,004,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,915,000 after purchasing an additional 283,807 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHZ opened at $51.52 on Monday. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $49.47 and a 1-year high of $51.93.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a $0.127 dividend. This is a positive change from Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%.

