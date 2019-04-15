Scholastic Corp (SCHL) Shares Sold by D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Scholastic Corp (NASDAQ:SCHL) by 67.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,982 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,448 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Scholastic were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Scholastic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Scholastic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new stake in shares of Scholastic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Parkside Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Scholastic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $295,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Scholastic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $317,000. Institutional investors own 81.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Scholastic alerts:

In related news, EVP Judith Newman sold 3,587 shares of Scholastic stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total value of $149,398.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $530,954.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 21.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SCHL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Scholastic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Scholastic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Scholastic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.50.

Scholastic stock opened at $40.05 on Monday. Scholastic Corp has a 1-year low of $36.30 and a 1-year high of $47.94. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.01 and a beta of 0.75.

Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.05). Scholastic had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 4.30%. The business had revenue of $360.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $371.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Scholastic Corp will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. Scholastic’s dividend payout ratio is 41.96%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece of content was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/15/scholastic-corp-schl-shares-sold-by-d-e-shaw-co-inc.html.

About Scholastic

Scholastic Corporation publishes and distributes children's books worldwide. It operates in three segments: Children's Book Publishing and Distribution, Education, and International. The Children's Book Publishing and Distribution segment publishes and distributes children's books, e-books, media, and interactive products through its school book club and school book fair channels, as well as through its trade channel.

Recommended Story: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Scholastic Corp (NASDAQ:SCHL).

Receive News & Ratings for Scholastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scholastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.