Schneider National Inc (SNDR) Shares Bought by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Schneider National Inc (NYSE:SNDR) by 32.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,037,240 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 254,938 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Schneider National were worth $19,365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Schneider National by 86.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 307,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,673,000 after purchasing an additional 142,532 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Schneider National by 91.4% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 15,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 7,347 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Schneider National by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 363,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,093,000 after buying an additional 60,536 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its stake in Schneider National by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 132,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,310,000 after buying an additional 34,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Schneider National by 132.2% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 518,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,947,000 after buying an additional 295,103 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Schneider National stock opened at $21.29 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Schneider National Inc has a fifty-two week low of $17.56 and a fifty-two week high of $30.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.51.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.03. Schneider National had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 13.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Schneider National Inc will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.48%.

In other Schneider National news, CEO Christopher B. Lofgren sold 54,005 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.02, for a total value of $1,189,190.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,425,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,379,424.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher B. Lofgren sold 245,995 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.52, for a total transaction of $5,293,812.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,378,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,666,051.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SNDR shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Schneider National from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Schneider National from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Schneider National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Schneider National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of Schneider National from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Schneider National presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.70.

Schneider National Profile

Schneider National, Inc, a transportation and logistics services company, provides truckload, intermodal, and logistics solutions in North America. Its Truckload segment provides standard long-haul and regional shipping services through dry van equipment; and bulk, temperature-controlled, first to final mile delivery, and customized solutions for time-sensitive loads.

