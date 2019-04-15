Schaeffler AG (SHA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Schaeffler AG (FRA:SHA) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nineteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €9.92 ($11.53).

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SHA shares. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Schaeffler in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €7.50 ($8.72) target price on Schaeffler and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Warburg Research set a €9.00 ($10.47) target price on Schaeffler and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. UBS Group set a €6.00 ($6.98) target price on Schaeffler and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €9.00 ($10.47) target price on Schaeffler and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th.

Shares of SHA traded up €0.11 ($0.13) on Wednesday, reaching €8.20 ($9.53). The stock had a trading volume of 617,900 shares. Schaeffler has a 12-month low of €11.30 ($13.14) and a 12-month high of €16.74 ($19.47).

Schaeffler AG manufactures and sells precision components and systems for automotive and industrial industries in Germany and internationally. Its Automotive segment offers components and systems for engines, such as rolling bearing solutions, products for belt and chain drives, valve train components, and systems for variable valve trains; transmissions, including torsion and vibration dampers, clutches and double clutch systems, torque converters, CVT components, bearing solutions, and synchronizing and gearshift components; and chassis components comprising wheel bearings, bearing solutions, steering components, electromechanical actuators for roll stabilizers, and power-assisted steering systems.

