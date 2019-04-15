SBA Communications (SBAC) Rating Reiterated by SunTrust Banks

SunTrust Banks restated their buy rating on shares of SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $217.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.
A number of other analysts also recently commented on SBAC. ValuEngine raised shares of SBA Communications from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 21st. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $176.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SBA Communications from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of SBA Communications from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded shares of SBA Communications from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $193.33.
SBAC stock opened at $204.24 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $22.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.83. SBA Communications has a 52 week low of $146.13 and a 52 week high of $204.34.
In other SBA Communications news, SVP Brian D. Lazarus sold 20,561 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.51, for a total value of $3,855,393.11. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 36,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,848,802.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Duncan Cocroft sold 1,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.84, for a total transaction of $298,763.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 77,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,071,688.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 246,558 shares of company stock worth $45,484,249 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of SBA Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $138,480,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of SBA Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $363,000. Flinton Capital Management LLC increased its position in SBA Communications by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 6,188 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in SBA Communications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $522,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust increased its position in SBA Communications by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 5,361 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $868,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. 94.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About SBA Communications
SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses site leasing and site development services. The primary focus of the Company is the leasing of antenna space on its multi-tenant communication sites to a variety of wireless service providers under long-term lease contracts.
