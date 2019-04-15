SBA Communications (SBAC) Rating Reiterated by SunTrust Banks

SunTrust Banks restated their buy rating on shares of SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $217.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on SBAC. ValuEngine raised shares of SBA Communications from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 21st. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $176.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SBA Communications from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of SBA Communications from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded shares of SBA Communications from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $193.33.

SBAC stock opened at $204.24 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $22.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.83. SBA Communications has a 52 week low of $146.13 and a 52 week high of $204.34.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($1.33). The company had revenue of $483.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $472.87 million. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 1.71% and a net margin of 2.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that SBA Communications will post 7.82 EPS for the current year.

In other SBA Communications news, SVP Brian D. Lazarus sold 20,561 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.51, for a total value of $3,855,393.11. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 36,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,848,802.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Duncan Cocroft sold 1,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.84, for a total transaction of $298,763.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 77,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,071,688.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 246,558 shares of company stock worth $45,484,249 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of SBA Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $138,480,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of SBA Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $363,000. Flinton Capital Management LLC increased its position in SBA Communications by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 6,188 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in SBA Communications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $522,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust increased its position in SBA Communications by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 5,361 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $868,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. 94.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses  site leasing and site development services. The primary focus of the Company is the leasing of antenna space on its multi-tenant communication sites to a variety of wireless service providers under long-term lease contracts.

