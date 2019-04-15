SBA Communications Co. (SBAC) Holdings Reduced by First Bank & Trust

First Bank & Trust decreased its position in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,267 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 94 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $1,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in SBA Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pinnacle Bank bought a new position in SBA Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in SBA Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in SBA Communications by 49.2% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 185 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in SBA Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 94.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBAC traded down $1.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $203.03. 2,167 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 791,975. SBA Communications Co. has a 1-year low of $146.13 and a 1-year high of $204.34. The company has a market cap of $22.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.83.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($1.33). The company had revenue of $483.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $472.87 million. SBA Communications had a net margin of 2.54% and a negative return on equity of 1.71%. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that SBA Communications Co. will post 7.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $176.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SBA Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $217.00 price objective on shares of SBA Communications in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.33.

In related news, EVP Kurt L. Bagwell sold 92,154 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.89, for a total value of $16,761,891.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,074,679.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jason V. Silberstein sold 51,369 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.71, for a total value of $9,796,581.99. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,471,969.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 246,558 shares of company stock worth $45,484,249. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses  site leasing and site development services. The primary focus of the Company is the leasing of antenna space on its multi-tenant communication sites to a variety of wireless service providers under long-term lease contracts.

