Saratoga Investment (SAR) Downgraded by Compass Point

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Compass Point from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

SAR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. National Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Saratoga Investment in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Saratoga Investment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 26th. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Saratoga Investment in a report on Thursday, January 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

SAR opened at $24.57 on Monday. Saratoga Investment has a one year low of $18.60 and a one year high of $28.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.21 million, a PE ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

In other news, CFO Henri J. Steenkamp purchased 1,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.00 per share, for a total transaction of $26,576.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,572. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 24.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SAR. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Saratoga Investment in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Saratoga Investment by 68.8% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Saratoga Investment by 55.9% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Saratoga Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Saratoga Investment by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 16,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 853 shares during the period. 15.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Saratoga Investment Company Profile

Saratoga Investment Corp. is a specialty finance company, which engages in the provision of financing solutions. Its portfolio includes investments in leveraged loans issued by middle market companies. The company was founded on March 21, 2007 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

