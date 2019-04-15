Sanofi SA (SNY) Shares Sold by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. lessened its holdings in Sanofi SA (NYSE:SNY) by 29.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,162 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,325 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $4,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Essex Savings Bank purchased a new position in Sanofi in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Claybrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in Sanofi in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Sanofi in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sanofi in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in Sanofi by 420.0% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the period. 7.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Sanofi sold 131,115 shares of Sanofi stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.17, for a total transaction of $54,041,669.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of SNY opened at $42.61 on Monday. Sanofi SA has a twelve month low of $37.43 and a twelve month high of $45.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.87 billion, a PE ratio of 13.61, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 7th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. Sanofi had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The business had revenue of $9 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Sanofi SA will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be issued a $1.7395 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.2%. Sanofi’s payout ratio is 38.34%.

Several equities analysts have commented on SNY shares. TheStreet cut shares of Sanofi from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Monday, January 14th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

Sanofi Company Profile

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher disease, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe disease, Fabrazyme for Fabry disease, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; Aubagio, an immunomodulatory; and Lemtrada, a monoclonal antibody to treat multiple sclerosis.

