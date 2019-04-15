Sanderson Farms (SAFM) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at ValuEngine

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Buckingham Research increased their price objective on shares of Sanderson Farms from $115.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Sanderson Farms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Sanderson Farms from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Sanderson Farms in a research note on Monday, March 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Sanderson Farms from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.25.

NASDAQ SAFM opened at $139.50 on Friday. Sanderson Farms has a 12 month low of $93.98 and a 12 month high of $139.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.82. The firm has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.19 and a beta of 0.78.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.82) by $1.00. Sanderson Farms had a negative net margin of 0.24% and a negative return on equity of 0.04%. The firm had revenue of $743.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $705.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Sanderson Farms will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Lampkin Butts sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.82, for a total value of $1,278,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 121,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,544,318.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John Bierbusse sold 677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.94, for a total transaction of $77,137.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,675 shares in the company, valued at $1,444,189.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Sanderson Farms in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. lifted its position in shares of Sanderson Farms by 2,890.9% in the 4th quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sanderson Farms by 33.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Sanderson Farms by 101.0% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Sanderson Farms by 722.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

Sanderson Farms, Inc, an integrated poultry processing company, produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and prepared chicken products in the United States. The company sells ice-packed, chill-packed, bulk-packed, and frozen chicken primarily under the Sanderson Farms brand name to retailers, distributors, and casual dining operators in the southeastern, southwestern, northeastern, and western United States, as well as to customers who resell frozen chicken into export markets.

