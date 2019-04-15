Salem Capital Management Inc. Buys Shares of 11,500 BorgWarner Inc. (BWA)

Salem Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,500 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $442,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its position in BorgWarner by 247.8% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 939 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in BorgWarner by 93.2% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 999 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Bremer Trust National Association bought a new stake in BorgWarner in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its position in BorgWarner by 186.6% in the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,731 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in BorgWarner by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,010 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. 91.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BWA traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $43.84. 73,831 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,811,458. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $9.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.72. BorgWarner Inc. has a one year low of $32.46 and a one year high of $54.35.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 14th. The auto parts company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.14. BorgWarner had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 22.70%. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. BorgWarner’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other BorgWarner news, EVP Tonit M. Calaway sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.93, for a total value of $503,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,176,807.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Joel Wiegert sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.74, for a total transaction of $232,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,062,250.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 29,784 shares of company stock valued at $1,230,456. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on BWA shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of BorgWarner from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of BorgWarner from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley set a $49.00 price objective on shares of BorgWarner and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $50.00 price objective on shares of BorgWarner and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of BorgWarner to a “top pick” rating in a report on Friday, February 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. BorgWarner currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.62.

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It operates in two segments, Engine and Drivetrain. The Engine segment develops and manufactures turbochargers; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

