SAF-HOLLAND (SFQ) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

4/2/2019 – SAF-HOLLAND was given a new €15.00 ($17.44) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/28/2019 – SAF-HOLLAND was given a new €11.00 ($12.79) price target on by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/26/2019 – SAF-HOLLAND was given a new €9.00 ($10.47) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

3/25/2019 – SAF-HOLLAND was given a new €11.00 ($12.79) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/25/2019 – SAF-HOLLAND was given a new €15.00 ($17.44) price target on by analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/27/2019 – SAF-HOLLAND was given a new €9.00 ($10.47) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

2/22/2019 – SAF-HOLLAND was given a new €11.00 ($12.79) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/21/2019 – SAF-HOLLAND was given a new €9.50 ($11.05) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

2/21/2019 – SAF-HOLLAND was given a new €18.00 ($20.93) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/21/2019 – SAF-HOLLAND was given a new €22.00 ($25.58) price target on by analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/15/2019 – SAF-HOLLAND was given a new €13.00 ($15.12) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Shares of ETR SFQ traded up €0.03 ($0.03) during trading hours on Monday, hitting €10.94 ($12.72). 59,179 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 141,316. SAF-HOLLAND S.A. has a 1-year low of €9.62 ($11.19) and a 1-year high of €17.41 ($20.24). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.29, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $493.44 million and a PE ratio of 11.92.

SAF-Holland SA manufactures and supplies chassis-related systems and components for trucks, trailers, semi-trailers, buses, and recreational vehicles worldwide. It offers axle and suspension systems, fifth wheels, kingpins, and landing gears under the SAF, Holland, and Neway brands. The company also provides coupling devices and spare parts.

