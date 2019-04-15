Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (RUTH) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.45 Per Share

Brokerages expect Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.45 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Ruth’s Hospitality Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.48 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.43. Ruth’s Hospitality Group also reported earnings per share of $0.45 during the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Friday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ruth’s Hospitality Group will report full-year earnings of $1.45 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.39 to $1.52. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.48 to $1.51. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Ruth’s Hospitality Group.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $127.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.83 million. Ruth’s Hospitality Group had a return on equity of 47.40% and a net margin of 9.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 EPS.

A number of research firms have commented on RUTH. Zacks Investment Research cut Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. BidaskClub upgraded Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Citigroup set a $28.00 price target on Ruth’s Hospitality Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group in the third quarter worth about $215,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 4.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 496,859 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $15,676,000 after purchasing an additional 21,335 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 4.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,444,555 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $140,226,000 after purchasing an additional 205,686 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group in the third quarter worth about $635,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group in the third quarter worth about $239,000. Institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RUTH traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.26. 130,470 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 188,211. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.28. Ruth’s Hospitality Group has a 1 year low of $21.70 and a 1 year high of $33.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $764.60 million, a P/E ratio of 18.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.54.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 6th. This is a boost from Ruth’s Hospitality Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. Ruth’s Hospitality Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.41%.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group Company Profile

Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises fine dining restaurants under the Ruth's Chris Steak House name. Its restaurants offer food and beverage products to special occasion diners and frequent customers, as well as business clientele.

