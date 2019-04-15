RPG Investment Advisory LLC Sells 626 Shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (LVS)

RPG Investment Advisory LLC lessened its position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 88,083 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 626 shares during the period. RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $5,370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of LVS. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 99.6% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 487 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Las Vegas Sands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. FTB Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 73.4% in the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 607 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Las Vegas Sands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Las Vegas Sands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 36.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on LVS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $57.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Las Vegas Sands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.32.

Shares of Las Vegas Sands stock traded down $0.34 on Monday, hitting $66.53. The company had a trading volume of 2,543,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,621,534. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.18 billion, a PE ratio of 20.04 and a beta of 1.40. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a twelve month low of $47.39 and a twelve month high of $81.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd. The casino operator reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 17.58% and a return on equity of 33.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th were issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 19th. This is a boost from Las Vegas Sands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Las Vegas Sands’s dividend payout ratio is 92.77%.

About Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and iconic Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

