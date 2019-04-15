RPG Investment Advisory LLC Raises Holdings in Square, Inc. (SQ)

RPG Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 24.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,425 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,045 shares during the quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Square were worth $781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Square in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Pinnacle Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Square in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Square in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Square in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Square by 171.5% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 524 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SQ traded down $0.89 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $74.39. 6,775,533 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,857,103. Square, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.72 and a twelve month high of $101.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,719.50, a P/E/G ratio of 20.59 and a beta of 3.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04. Square had a positive return on equity of 0.86% and a negative net margin of 1.17%. The company had revenue of $464.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $453.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 64.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Square, Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SQ shares. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price (up from $108.00) on shares of Square in a report on Thursday, January 24th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Square from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Square in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. Wolfe Research raised Square from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Square from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.82.

In related news, insider Jacqueline D. Reses sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.85, for a total transaction of $1,062,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 405,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,712,104.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jack Dorsey sold 103,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total value of $6,800,310.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,324,816 shares of company stock worth $98,090,920 over the last ninety days. 27.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Square

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

