RPG Investment Advisory LLC Has $3.48 Million Holdings in International Game Technology PLC (IGT)

RPG Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) by 13.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 267,821 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,871 shares during the quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC owned about 0.13% of International Game Technology worth $3,479,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of International Game Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $496,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in shares of International Game Technology by 125.6% during the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 49,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after acquiring an additional 27,700 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of International Game Technology by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 17,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,810 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of International Game Technology by 2.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,393,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,513,000 after acquiring an additional 36,143 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of International Game Technology by 145.5% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,156,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,847,000 after acquiring an additional 685,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on IGT. ValuEngine lowered shares of International Game Technology from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $29.00 price objective on shares of International Game Technology and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of International Game Technology in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of International Game Technology in a research note on Monday, December 24th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of International Game Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. International Game Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.64.

NYSE:IGT traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $14.16. 1,232,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,292,510. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.46, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.31. International Game Technology PLC has a 12 month low of $12.65 and a 12 month high of $31.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.14.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. International Game Technology had a positive return on equity of 7.64% and a negative net margin of 0.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that International Game Technology PLC will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. International Game Technology’s payout ratio is 81.63%.

International Game Technology Profile

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides technology products and services across lotteries, electronic gaming machines, sports betting, and interactive gaming markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Gaming and Interactive, North America Lottery, International, and Italy.

