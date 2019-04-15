Royal Dutch Shell (RDSB) Given “Hold” Rating at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on RDSB. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 3,150 ($41.16) to GBX 3,300 ($43.12) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank lowered Royal Dutch Shell to a hold rating and cut their price target for the stock from GBX 2,800 ($36.59) to GBX 2,650 ($34.63) in a research report on Monday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 2,580 ($33.71) to GBX 2,180 ($28.49) and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. HSBC cut their price target on Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 2,900 ($37.89) to GBX 2,680 ($35.02) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 3,030 ($39.59) price target on Royal Dutch Shell and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 2,928.08 ($38.26).

Shares of LON RDSB opened at GBX 2,505 ($32.73) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.93. Royal Dutch Shell has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,227 ($29.10) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,844.50 ($37.17). The stock has a market cap of $93.65 billion and a PE ratio of 8.95.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 14th. Royal Dutch Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.51%.

About Royal Dutch Shell

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for, and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

