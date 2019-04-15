Royal Dutch Shell (RDSB) Given a GBX 2,710 Price Target at HSBC

HSBC set a GBX 2,710 ($35.41) price objective on Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) in a report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on RDSB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 2,800 ($36.59) to GBX 2,700 ($35.28) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 3,030 ($39.59) target price on Royal Dutch Shell and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 31st. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 2,900 ($37.89) target price on Royal Dutch Shell and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. Finally, Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 2,950 ($38.55) to GBX 2,600 ($33.97) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 2,928.08 ($38.26).

Get Royal Dutch Shell alerts:

Shares of Royal Dutch Shell stock opened at GBX 2,505 ($32.73) on Thursday. Royal Dutch Shell has a 52 week low of GBX 2,227 ($29.10) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,844.50 ($37.17). The stock has a market capitalization of $93.65 billion and a PE ratio of 8.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.93.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 14th were given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.57%. Royal Dutch Shell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.51%.

About Royal Dutch Shell

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for, and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Featured Article: 52-Week High/Low

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Dutch Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Dutch Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.