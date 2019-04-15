Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Anadarko Petroleum (APC) to Sector Perform

Anadarko Petroleum (NYSE:APC) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on APC. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Anadarko Petroleum from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. ValuEngine raised Anadarko Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Anadarko Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. Guggenheim downgraded Anadarko Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group downgraded Anadarko Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.94.

Get Anadarko Petroleum alerts:

APC opened at $61.78 on Monday. Anadarko Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $40.40 and a fifty-two week high of $76.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $23.38 billion, a PE ratio of 27.34, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.55.

Anadarko Petroleum (NYSE:APC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The oil and gas development company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.19). Anadarko Petroleum had a return on equity of 10.14% and a net margin of 4.60%. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Anadarko Petroleum will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of APC. Kaizen Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Anadarko Petroleum by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Precocity Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Anadarko Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth about $8,768,000. HRT Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anadarko Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth about $440,000. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Anadarko Petroleum by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP now owns 765,721 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $33,569,000 after purchasing an additional 73,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Anadarko Petroleum by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 134,585 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $5,900,000 after purchasing an additional 17,275 shares during the last quarter. 87.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Anadarko Petroleum Company Profile

Anadarko Petroleum Corporation engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and gas properties. It operates through three segments: Exploration and Production, WES Midstream, and Other Midstream. The company explores for and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

Featured Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Anadarko Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anadarko Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.