Rosehill Resources (ROSE) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rosehill Resources (NASDAQ:ROSE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Rosehill Resources Inc. is an oil and gas exploration company. Its principally producing assets located in Texas and New Mexico and its investment activity will be focused on the Delaware Basin portion of the Permian Basin. Rosehill Resources Inc., formerly known as KLR Energy Acquisition Corp., is based in Houston, United States. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Northland Securities set a $8.00 price target on Rosehill Resources and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $10.00 price target on Rosehill Resources and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Sunday, December 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $8.75.

Shares of ROSE stock opened at $3.91 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $155.97 million, a PE ratio of 18.62 and a beta of 2.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Rosehill Resources has a 12-month low of $1.95 and a 12-month high of $9.44.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of Rosehill Resources by 61.6% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Rosehill Resources by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 112,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 10,928 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rosehill Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Rosehill Resources by 150.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 40,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 24,258 shares during the period. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Rosehill Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $153,000. 12.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rosehill Resources

Rosehill Resources Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. As of December 31, 2018, its portfolio included 67 gross operated producing horizontal wells in the Northern Delaware Basin and 4 gross operated producing horizontal wells in the Southern Delaware Basin; and working interests in approximately 6,665 gross acres in the Northern Delaware Basin and 9,219 gross acres in the Southern Delaware Basin, as well as 513 gross operated and 53 non-operated potential horizontal drilling locations in the Northern and Southern Delaware Basin.

