Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 190 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (VLO)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,605 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 190 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. WP Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 6.6% in the first quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 4,841 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 11.1% in the first quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 70,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,938,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the first quarter worth $977,000. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 11.7% in the first quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,453 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,583,000 after acquiring an additional 3,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank grew its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 11.4% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 34,749 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,948,000 after acquiring an additional 3,550 shares during the last quarter. 79.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Stephen M. Waters bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $84.97 per share, with a total value of $42,485.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

VLO stock traded down $0.70 during trading on Monday, reaching $87.71. The stock had a trading volume of 94,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,253,229. Valero Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $68.81 and a 52 week high of $126.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company has a market cap of $36.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.17.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $1.09. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 2.67%. The company had revenue of $28.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.26 billion. Equities analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current year.

VLO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James cut their target price on Valero Energy from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Valero Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 5th. ValuEngine cut Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. Finally, Macquarie raised Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $81.20 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.32.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities. It produces conventional and premium gasolines, gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB), diesel fuels, low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels, CARB diesel, other distillates, jet fuels, asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products.

