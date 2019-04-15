Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.15 Million Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,524 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 91,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,943,000 after acquiring an additional 1,602 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 5,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $885,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares during the period. Lodestar Investment Counsel LLC IL grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Lodestar Investment Counsel LLC IL now owns 37,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,781,000 after acquiring an additional 3,673 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC now owns 79,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,129,000 after acquiring an additional 3,207 shares during the period. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 63,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,749,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $157.30. The company had a trading volume of 5,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 675,414. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $123.80 and a 12-month high of $166.03.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th were paid a $0.4766 dividend. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th.

WARNING: “Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.15 Million Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB)” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/15/ropes-wealth-advisors-llc-has-1-15-million-stake-in-vanguard-small-cap-etf-vb.html.

Recommended Story: What Factors Can Affect Return on Equity?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.