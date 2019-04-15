Rocket Pool Market Cap Hits $0.00 (RPL)

Rocket Pool (CURRENCY:RPL) traded 19.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 15th. Rocket Pool has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and $13,915.00 worth of Rocket Pool was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Rocket Pool has traded 31.3% lower against the dollar. One Rocket Pool token can now be bought for approximately $0.21 or 0.00005151 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00006355 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.68 or 0.00382227 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00019549 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002280 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000528 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $71.02 or 0.01379020 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.12 or 0.00215839 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0822 or 0.00001596 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00005971 BTC.

About Rocket Pool

Rocket Pool’s total supply is 17,919,753 tokens. The official website for Rocket Pool is www.rocketpool.net . Rocket Pool’s official message board is medium.com/rocket-pool . The Reddit community for Rocket Pool is /r/rocketpool and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Rocket Pool’s official Twitter account is @Rocket_Pool

Rocket Pool Token Trading

Rocket Pool can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rocket Pool directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rocket Pool should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rocket Pool using one of the exchanges listed above.

