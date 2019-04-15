Ridgewood Investments LLC Increases Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV)

Ridgewood Investments LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,971 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSV. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Next Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA BSV traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $79.24. 10,373 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,885,058. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $77.66 and a one year high of $79.73.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.1537 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

