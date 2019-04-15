Ridgewood Investments LLC Decreases Holdings in Tractor Supply (TSCO)

Ridgewood Investments LLC cut its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 47.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,192 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 5,618 shares during the quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 53.6% during the 4th quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 338 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Tractor Supply by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,219 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in Tractor Supply by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 10,008 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its stake in Tractor Supply by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 7,750 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Tractor Supply by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,929 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Benjamin F. Parrish, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.05, for a total transaction of $198,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,629,678.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Chad Michael Frazell sold 7,835 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.07, for a total value of $784,048.45. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,099,668.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 271,702 shares of company stock valued at $27,041,691 over the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of TSCO stock traded up $0.26 on Monday, hitting $104.51. 877,059 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,306,397. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.10. Tractor Supply has a fifty-two week low of $58.27 and a fifty-two week high of $104.74.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 31st. The specialty retailer reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 36.86% and a net margin of 6.73%. Equities analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

TSCO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Tractor Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective (down previously from $95.00) on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 price objective on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Monday, February 11th. Gordon Haskett upgraded Tractor Supply from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research restated a “hold” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Monday, December 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Tractor Supply presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.21.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

