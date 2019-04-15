Ridgewood Investments LLC Buys 985 Shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK)

Ridgewood Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 12.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,140 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 985 shares during the quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,102,560 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $538,859,000 after purchasing an additional 91,232 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,212,892 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $169,232,000 after buying an additional 597,367 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,536,432 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $96,917,000 after purchasing an additional 9,642 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 1,788.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,306,091 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $92,636,000 after purchasing an additional 2,183,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,947,128 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $74,400,000 after purchasing an additional 30,357 shares during the last quarter. 11.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered GlaxoSmithKline from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 14th. BNP Paribas lowered GlaxoSmithKline from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 14th. Shore Capital downgraded shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.99.

NYSE:GSK traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $40.77. 135,596 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,364,633. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a twelve month low of $36.41 and a twelve month high of $42.36. The stock has a market cap of $101.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.91, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.52, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 6th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.09. GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 11.45% and a return on equity of 160.39%. The firm had revenue of $10.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.85 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.597 per share. This is an increase from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 21st. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.32%.

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company offers pharmaceutical products comprising medicines in the therapeutic areas, such as respiratory, anti-virals, central nervous system, cardiovascular and urogenital, metabolic, anti-bacterials, dermatology, rare diseases, immuno-inflammation, and HIV, as well as vaccines.

