Rhenium Market Cap Hits $5,177.00 (XRH)

Rhenium (CURRENCY:XRH) traded 49.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 15th. One Rhenium coin can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges including CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. Rhenium has a market capitalization of $5,177.00 and $0.00 worth of Rhenium was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Rhenium has traded down 35% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00072295 BTC.

Stakinglab (LABX) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00027880 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00006781 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0703 or 0.00001361 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000229 BTC.

BitRewards (BIT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Printex (PRTX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Zoomba (ZBA) traded 71% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Rhenium Profile

Rhenium (CRYPTO:XRH) is a coin. Rhenium’s total supply is 33,368,309 coins. The official website for Rhenium is rhenium.org . The official message board for Rhenium is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=3379510.0 . Rhenium’s official Twitter account is @rheniumnetwork

Buying and Selling Rhenium

Rhenium can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rhenium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rhenium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rhenium using one of the exchanges listed above.

