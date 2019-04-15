Revolution Bars Group (RBG) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their hold rating on shares of Revolution Bars Group (LON:RBG) in a research note published on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, FinnCap cut shares of Revolution Bars Group to a corporate rating and cut their price objective for the company from GBX 210 ($2.74) to GBX 120 ($1.57) in a research note on Friday, March 1st.

Shares of Revolution Bars Group stock opened at GBX 71.30 ($0.93) on Friday. Revolution Bars Group has a 52-week low of GBX 60.60 ($0.79) and a 52-week high of GBX 157 ($2.05). The firm has a market capitalization of $35.67 million and a PE ratio of -14.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.47, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

In other Revolution Bars Group news, insider Jemima Bird acquired 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 71 ($0.93) per share, with a total value of £5,325 ($6,958.06). Also, insider William Tuffy purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 70 ($0.91) per share, with a total value of £7,000 ($9,146.74).

About Revolution Bars Group

Revolution Bars Group plc operates premium bars located in towns or city high streets across the United Kingdom. Its bars offer food and drinks. The company operates 76 bars, including 59 bars under the Revolution and 17 under the Revolución de Cuba brand names. Revolution Bars Group plc was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Ashton-Under-Lyne, the United Kingdom.

