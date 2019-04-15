Reviewing Security National Financial (SNFCA) & 360 Finance (QFIN)

Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA) and 360 Finance (NASDAQ:QFIN) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Security National Financial and 360 Finance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Security National Financial 7.76% 12.77% 2.07% 360 Finance N/A N/A N/A

10.9% of Security National Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.8% of 360 Finance shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.7% of Security National Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Security National Financial and 360 Finance’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Security National Financial $279.62 million 0.31 $21.69 million N/A N/A 360 Finance $646.79 million 3.79 $173.56 million N/A N/A

360 Finance has higher revenue and earnings than Security National Financial.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Security National Financial and 360 Finance, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Security National Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A 360 Finance 0 0 1 0 3.00

Summary

Security National Financial beats 360 Finance on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Security National Financial Company Profile

Security National Financial Corporation engages in life insurance, cemetery and mortuary, and mortgage businesses. The company's Life Insurance segment is involved in selling and servicing lines of life insurance, annuity products, and accident and health insurance. It offers various life insurance products, including funeral plans and interest-sensitive life insurance, as well as other traditional life, accident, and health insurance products; annuity products comprising single and flexible premium deferred annuities, and immediate annuities; and diver's accident policies. This segment also cedes and assumes various risks with various authorized unaffiliated reinsurers pursuant to reinsurance treaties. Its Cemetery and Mortuary segment operates eight mortuaries and five cemeteries in the state of Utah; and one cemetery in the state of California. This segment also markets plots, interment vaults, mausoleum crypts, markers, caskets, flowers, and other death care related products; and provides professional services of funeral directors, opening and closing of graves, use of chapels and viewing rooms, and use of automobiles and clothing. The company's Mortgage segment originates and underwrites residential and commercial loans for new construction, existing homes, and real estate projects primarily in Florida, Nevada, Texas, and Utah. It offers residential mortgage lending services to real estate brokers and independent mortgage loan originators. Security National Financial Corporation was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

360 Finance Company Profile

360 Finance, Inc. operates a digital consumer finance platform in China. Its platform provides online consumer finance products to prime and underserved borrowers. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

