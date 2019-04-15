Reviewing NanoVibronix (NAOV) and WILLIAM DEMANT HOLDI 2 ADR REP (WILYY)

NanoVibronix (NASDAQ:NAOV) and WILLIAM DEMANT HOLDI 2 ADR REP (OTCMKTS:WILYY) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

NanoVibronix has a beta of -0.04, suggesting that its stock price is 104% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, WILLIAM DEMANT HOLDI 2 ADR REP has a beta of 0.71, suggesting that its stock price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares NanoVibronix and WILLIAM DEMANT HOLDI 2 ADR REP’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NanoVibronix -1,380.78% -180.81% -127.54% WILLIAM DEMANT HOLDI 2 ADR REP N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares NanoVibronix and WILLIAM DEMANT HOLDI 2 ADR REP’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NanoVibronix $240,000.00 61.43 -$4.96 million ($1.17) -3.33 WILLIAM DEMANT HOLDI 2 ADR REP $2.21 billion 3.25 $288.76 million $0.58 25.22

WILLIAM DEMANT HOLDI 2 ADR REP has higher revenue and earnings than NanoVibronix. NanoVibronix is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than WILLIAM DEMANT HOLDI 2 ADR REP, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for NanoVibronix and WILLIAM DEMANT HOLDI 2 ADR REP, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NanoVibronix 0 0 1 0 3.00 WILLIAM DEMANT HOLDI 2 ADR REP 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

13.7% of NanoVibronix shares are held by institutional investors. 18.7% of NanoVibronix shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

WILLIAM DEMANT HOLDI 2 ADR REP beats NanoVibronix on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

NanoVibronix Company Profile

NanoVibronix, Inc., through its subsidiary, NanoVibronix Ltd., focuses on the manufacture and sale of noninvasive biological response-activating devices that target biofilm prevention, wound healing, and pain therapy. Its products include UroShield, an ultrasound-based product to prevent bacterial colonization and biofilm in urinary catheters, enhance antibiotic efficacy, and decrease pain and discomfort associated with urinary catheter use; PainShield, a patch-based therapeutic ultrasound technology to treat pain, muscle spasm, and joint contractures; and WoundShield, a patch-based therapeutic ultrasound device, which facilitates tissue regeneration and wound healing. The company sells its products in the United States, Israel, Europe, India, and internationally through distributor agreements. NanoVibronix, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is based in Elmsford, New York.

WILLIAM DEMANT HOLDI 2 ADR REP Company Profile

Demant A/S, a hearing healthcare company, develops, manufactures, and sells products and equipment to enhance people's hearing in Europe, North America, the Pacific, Asia, and internationally. Its products include hearing devices and implants; diagnostic instruments; and personal communication systems, such as headsets and solutions for the professional call center and office market, as well as consumer headsets for the gaming and mobile segments. The company was formerly known as William Demant Holding A/S and changed its name to Demant A/S in March 2019. Demant A/S was founded in 1904 and is headquartered in Smørum, Denmark.

