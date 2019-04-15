Reviewing Limelight Networks (LLNW) and CoStar Group (CSGP)

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) and CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Limelight Networks and CoStar Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Limelight Networks $195.67 million 1.80 $9.84 million ($0.02) -154.00 CoStar Group $1.19 billion 14.91 $238.33 million $7.40 65.86

CoStar Group has higher revenue and earnings than Limelight Networks. Limelight Networks is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CoStar Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Limelight Networks and CoStar Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Limelight Networks 5.03% -1.34% -1.08% CoStar Group 20.00% 9.30% 8.47%

Risk and Volatility

Limelight Networks has a beta of 2.7, suggesting that its share price is 170% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CoStar Group has a beta of 1.46, suggesting that its share price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Limelight Networks and CoStar Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Limelight Networks 0 1 4 0 2.80 CoStar Group 1 0 7 0 2.75

Limelight Networks currently has a consensus price target of $6.38, suggesting a potential upside of 106.98%. CoStar Group has a consensus price target of $464.25, suggesting a potential downside of 4.75%. Given Limelight Networks’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Limelight Networks is more favorable than CoStar Group.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

74.3% of Limelight Networks shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.9% of CoStar Group shares are held by institutional investors. 10.4% of Limelight Networks shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.5% of CoStar Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

CoStar Group beats Limelight Networks on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Limelight Networks Company Profile

Limelight Networks, Inc. provides content delivery and related services and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services and solutions for businesses to deliver their digital content across Internet, mobile, social, and other digital initiatives. It operates edge services platform that provides content delivery services, video content management services, performance services for Website and Web application acceleration and security, professional services, cloud storage, and edge computing services, as well as sells equipment. The company also offers professional services and other infrastructure services, such as transit and rack space services. It serves media companies operating in the television, music, radio, newspaper, magazine, movie, gaming, software, and social media industries, as well as enterprises, technology companies, and government entities conducting business online. Limelight Networks, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona.

CoStar Group Company Profile

CoStar Group, Inc. provides information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers CoStar Property Professional service that offers inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily properties and land. It also provides CoStar COMPS Professional that covers comparable commercial real estate sales information; CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool; CoStar Lease Comps, a solution to capture, manage, and maintain lease data; CoStar Lease Analysis, a workflow tool; CoStar Advertising to market a space for lease or a property for sale; CoStar Private Sale Network, which provides custom-designed and branded Websites; and CoStar and CoStar Go CoStar mobile apps. In addition, the company offers CoStar Real Estate Manager, a real estate and asset management, and lease accounting software; CoStar Risk Analytics, a commercial real estate risk management tool; CoStar Brokerage Applications; CoStar Investment Analysis Request, a business intelligence software; and CoStar Investment Analysis Portfolio Maximizer, a real estate portfolio management software. Further, it provides apartment marketing sites, such as Apartments.com, ApartmentFinder.com, ForRent.com, ApartmentHomeLiving.com, Apartamentos.com, WestsideRentals.com, and Cozy.co; LoopNet Premium Lister and LoopNet Power Listings for commercial real estate professionals; LoopLink, an online real estate marketing and database services suite; Listing Manager, an online listing tool; Realla, a commercial property listings and data management platform; LandsofAmerica, LandAndFarm, and LandWatch online marketplaces for rural land for sale; and BizBuySell and BizQuest online marketplaces for operating businesses for sale. The company has a strategic relationship with Buxton Company. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.

