Reviewing Homology Medicines (FIXX) and Its Rivals

Homology Medicines (NASDAQ: FIXX) is one of 546 publicly-traded companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Homology Medicines to related businesses based on the strength of its profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Homology Medicines and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Homology Medicines 0 1 6 0 2.86 Homology Medicines Competitors 4498 12931 27575 991 2.54

Homology Medicines currently has a consensus target price of $30.42, indicating a potential upside of 35.85%. As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 51.26%. Given Homology Medicines’ competitors higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Homology Medicines has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

60.6% of Homology Medicines shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.6% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by institutional investors. 14.8% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Homology Medicines and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Homology Medicines $3.68 million -$57.22 million -11.20 Homology Medicines Competitors $2.17 billion $229.91 million -3.89

Homology Medicines’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Homology Medicines. Homology Medicines is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Homology Medicines and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Homology Medicines -1,553.07% -39.14% -24.69% Homology Medicines Competitors -1,776.08% -105.48% -28.48%

About Homology Medicines

Homology Medicines, Inc., a genetic medicines company, focuses on translating proprietary gene editing and gene therapy technologies into novel treatments for patients with rare diseases. Its proprietary platform is designed to utilize its human hematopoietic stem cell derived adeno-associated virus vectors (AAVHSCs) to deliver genetic medicines in vivo either through a gene therapy or nuclease-free gene editing modality across a range of genetic disorders. The company's various set of AAVHSCs allows company to target, via a single intravenous injection, a range of disease-relevant tissues, including the liver, central nervous system, bone marrow, lung, muscle and eye, across modalitiesgene editing and gene therapy. Homology Medicines, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is based in Bedford, Massachusetts.

