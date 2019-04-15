Reviewing Eclipse Resources (ECR) & Whiting USA Trust II (WHZT)

Eclipse Resources (NYSE:ECR) and Whiting USA Trust II (OTCMKTS:WHZT) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Eclipse Resources and Whiting USA Trust II, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eclipse Resources 1 2 2 0 2.20 Whiting USA Trust II 0 0 0 0 N/A

Eclipse Resources presently has a consensus target price of $1.85, suggesting a potential downside of 87.01%. Given Eclipse Resources’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Eclipse Resources is more favorable than Whiting USA Trust II.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Eclipse Resources and Whiting USA Trust II’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eclipse Resources $383.66 million 11.23 $8.52 million N/A N/A Whiting USA Trust II $18.92 million 1.62 $18.11 million N/A N/A

Whiting USA Trust II has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Eclipse Resources.

Risk & Volatility

Eclipse Resources has a beta of 2.05, suggesting that its stock price is 105% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Whiting USA Trust II has a beta of 1.55, suggesting that its stock price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Whiting USA Trust II pays an annual dividend of $0.38 per share and has a dividend yield of 22.8%. Eclipse Resources does not pay a dividend.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

79.3% of Eclipse Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of Eclipse Resources shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Eclipse Resources and Whiting USA Trust II’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eclipse Resources -6.87% 3.24% 1.50% Whiting USA Trust II 39.17% 126.69% 124.58%

Summary

Eclipse Resources beats Whiting USA Trust II on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Eclipse Resources

Eclipse Resources Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, acquires and develops oil and natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company holds interests in the Utica Shale and Marcellus Shale areas. As of December 31, 2017, it had an acreage position approximately covering an area of 203,000 net acres in Eastern Ohio. The company's estimated proved reserves were 1,458.6 billion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent. Eclipse Resources Corporation was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in State College, Pennsylvania.

About Whiting USA Trust II

Whiting USA Trust II holds a term net profits interest in the oil and gas producing properties located in the Permian Basin, Rocky Mountains, Gulf Coast, and Mid-Continent regions. As of December 31, 2017, its oil and gas properties included interests in approximately 376.7 net producing oil and natural gas wells located in 47 predominately mature fields with established production profiles in 10 states. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Houston, Texas. Whiting USA Trust II operates as a subsidiary of Whiting Petroleum Corporation.

