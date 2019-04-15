Retirement Systems of Alabama Raises Position in Automatic Data Processing (ADP)

Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 202,848 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 821 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $32,403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ADP. Bank of The West boosted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of The West now owns 4,649 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,252 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. PagnatoKarp Partners LLC boosted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. PagnatoKarp Partners LLC now owns 2,879 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 325 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 3,701 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ADP traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $163.46. 12,592 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,746,804. Automatic Data Processing has a 1 year low of $112.58 and a 1 year high of $163.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The business services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.16. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 51.92% and a net margin of 13.12%. The firm had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is currently 72.64%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ADP shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 17th. BidaskClub lowered Automatic Data Processing from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.43.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP John Ayala sold 3,121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.98, for a total value of $418,151.58. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $554,677.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 36,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.05, for a total value of $5,420,054.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 148,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,184,900.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 86,721 shares of company stock worth $12,714,980 in the last 90 days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/15/retirement-systems-of-alabama-raises-position-in-automatic-data-processing-adp.html.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

Recommended Story: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.