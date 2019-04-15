Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $42.80 Million Position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (DLR)

Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 359,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,727 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH were worth $42,801,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JOYN Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC raised its holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 72.6% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO raised its holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 14,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,549,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Joshua A. Mills sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.21, for a total value of $1,192,100.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,688,728.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.13, for a total value of $44,052.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,052. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:DLR traded down $0.93 on Monday, hitting $121.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 948,824. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.48. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH has a one year low of $100.05 and a one year high of $125.10.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($1.52). DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 3.58%. The firm had revenue of $778.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $789.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH will post 6.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $1.08 dividend. This is an increase from DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.45%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DLR. Raymond James lowered DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a $123.00 price objective on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. TheStreet lowered DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.55.

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of more than 2,300 firms across its secure, network-rich portfolio of data centers located throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Digital Realty's clients include domestic and international companies of all sizes, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare, and consumer products.

