Retail Opportunity Investments Corp (ROIC) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp (NASDAQ:ROIC) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Retail Opportunity Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Retail Opportunity Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ ROIC traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $17.57. The stock had a trading volume of 23,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 966,383. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.72. Retail Opportunity Investments has a fifty-two week low of $15.44 and a fifty-two week high of $19.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 3.51.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29. Retail Opportunity Investments had a return on equity of 3.25% and a net margin of 14.45%. The business had revenue of $75.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Retail Opportunity Investments will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $0.197 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 13th. This is a boost from Retail Opportunity Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.48%. Retail Opportunity Investments’s payout ratio is 69.30%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in Retail Opportunity Investments during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in Retail Opportunity Investments during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new position in Retail Opportunity Investments during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. 94.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Retail Opportunity Investments

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of December 31, 2018, ROIC owned 91 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.5 million square feet.

