Retail Opportunity Investments Corp (ROIC) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp (NASDAQ:ROIC) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.00.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Retail Opportunity Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Retail Opportunity Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th.
Shares of NASDAQ ROIC traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $17.57. The stock had a trading volume of 23,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 966,383. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.72. Retail Opportunity Investments has a fifty-two week low of $15.44 and a fifty-two week high of $19.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 3.51.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $0.197 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 13th. This is a boost from Retail Opportunity Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.48%. Retail Opportunity Investments’s payout ratio is 69.30%.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in Retail Opportunity Investments during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in Retail Opportunity Investments during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new position in Retail Opportunity Investments during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. 94.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Retail Opportunity Investments
Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of December 31, 2018, ROIC owned 91 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.5 million square feet.
