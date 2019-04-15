Rentberry Tops 24 Hour Volume of $423.00 (BERRY)

Rentberry (CURRENCY:BERRY) traded up 2.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 15th. Over the last week, Rentberry has traded 6.9% lower against the US dollar. One Rentberry token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000049 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC and IDEX. Rentberry has a total market capitalization of $752,262.00 and $423.00 worth of Rentberry was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00006350 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.39 or 0.00377563 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00019569 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002268 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000527 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.94 or 0.01225508 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.10 or 0.00216066 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0803 or 0.00001564 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00005933 BTC.

Rentberry Profile

Rentberry was first traded on November 23rd, 2017. Rentberry’s total supply is 301,473,028 tokens and its circulating supply is 301,431,307 tokens. Rentberry’s official Twitter account is @Rentberry_ . The Reddit community for Rentberry is /r/Rentberry and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Rentberry is rentberry.com/blog . The official website for Rentberry is ico.rentberry.com

Rentberry Token Trading

Rentberry can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rentberry directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rentberry should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rentberry using one of the exchanges listed above.

