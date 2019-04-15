Remme Price Down 1.7% Over Last Week (REM)

Remme (CURRENCY:REM) traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 15th. In the last week, Remme has traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Remme has a market capitalization of $4.08 million and $362,009.00 worth of Remme was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Remme token can now be purchased for $0.0066 or 0.00000132 BTC on exchanges including Gate.io, DEx.top, IDEX and Hotbit.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Remme alerts:

Maker (MKR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $630.40 or 0.12516895 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000256 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00044644 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000341 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002359 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0561 or 0.00001113 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Nebulas (NAS) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00025646 BTC.

About Remme

Remme (CRYPTO:REM) is a token. It launched on December 4th, 2017. Remme’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 614,315,410 tokens. Remme’s official message board is medium.com/remme . Remme’s official Twitter account is @remme_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Remme is /r/remme and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Remme’s official website is remme.io

Buying and Selling Remme

Remme can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kuna, DEx.top, Tidex, IDEX, Gate.io and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Remme directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Remme should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Remme using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Remme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Remme and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.