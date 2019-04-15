Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (RS) Position Reduced by Advisor Group Inc.

Advisor Group Inc. lessened its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE:RS) by 21.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 243 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $63,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RS. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 36.1% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 29,737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,116,000 after buying an additional 7,885 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 46,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,280,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 48.7% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 2,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $914,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. 82.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Reliance Steel & Aluminum alerts:

RS opened at $91.30 on Monday. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co has a 12-month low of $68.62 and a 12-month high of $97.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.27.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.63). The business had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 5.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co will post 8.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. This is a positive change from Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s payout ratio is 24.61%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.11.

In other news, Director Andrew G. Sharkey III sold 2,000 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.05, for a total transaction of $178,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $613,821.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP William A. Smith II sold 3,025 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.63, for a total transaction of $274,155.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,311,518.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 103,562 shares of company stock valued at $9,177,058. Insiders own 3.24% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (RS) Position Reduced by Advisor Group Inc.” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright legislation. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/15/reliance-steel-aluminum-co-rs-position-reduced-by-advisor-group-inc.html.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Company Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and related processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, auto, and heavy industries.

Featured Story: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE:RS).

Receive News & Ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.