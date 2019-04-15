Redfin Corp (RDFN) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Redfin Corp (NASDAQ:RDFN) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eighteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation, six have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.63.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RDFN. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Redfin in a research note on Monday, February 4th. DA Davidson lowered shares of Redfin from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $17.00 to $15.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 22nd. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Redfin in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Compass Point began coverage on shares of Redfin in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.50 price target for the company. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Redfin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd.

In related news, insider Adam Wiener sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.11, for a total value of $85,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 183,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,137,101.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Scott Nagel sold 13,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.92, for a total transaction of $292,259.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 136,667 shares in the company, valued at $2,995,740.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 84,683 shares of company stock valued at $1,667,947. Company insiders own 8.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RDFN. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Redfin by 167.7% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338 shares during the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Redfin in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Redfin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $144,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Redfin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $165,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association purchased a new position in Redfin in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $195,000. 94.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ RDFN traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $22.68. The stock had a trading volume of 1,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,050,965. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.71 and a beta of 0.92. Redfin has a twelve month low of $13.50 and a twelve month high of $26.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 10.25 and a current ratio of 10.74.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $124.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.15 million. Redfin had a negative net margin of 8.62% and a negative return on equity of 14.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. Analysts forecast that Redfin will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Redfin Corporation operates as a real estate brokerage company in the United States. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in purchase or sell their residential property. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells residential properties.

